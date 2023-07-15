යුද හමුදාවේ මාණ්ඩලික ප්‍රධානියා පත් කෙරේ

ශ්‍රී ලංකා යුද හමුදාවේ මාණ්ඩලික ප්‍රධානියා ලෙස මේජර් ජෙනරාල් සංජය වනසිංහ මහතා පත්කර තිබේ.

එතුමා ජෙනරාල් හැමිල්ටන් වනසිංහ මහතාගේ වැඩිමහල් පුත්‍රයා වනවා.

