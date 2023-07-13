fbpx

වැව් සභාව වැඩසටහනට ලෝක බැංකුවේ ආධාර

ආහාර සුරක්ෂිතතාව ඉහළ නැංවීමේ අරමුණින් වැව් සභාව වැඩසටහන ආරම්භ කෙරුණා.

වැව් ප්‍රතිසංස්කරණය කරමින් අවශ්‍ය ජලය සම්පාදනය කිරීම ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අරමුණයි.

ඒ සඳහා ලෝක බැංකු ආධාර හිමි වනවා.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

