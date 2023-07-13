EPF ගිණුම ගෙදර ඉඳන් පරීක්ෂා කරගන්න

සේවක අර්ථසාධක අරමුදලේ සාමාජිකයන්ට අන්තර්ජාලය හරහා (Online) විශ්රාම පූර්ව ප්රතිලාභ ලබාගැනීමට ඇති හැකියාව පරීක්ෂා කරගත හැකි බව කම්කරු දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් දැනුම්දී තිබෙනවා
ඒ අනුව මාර්ගගත ක්රමය (Online) ඔස්සේ http://www.labourdept.gov.lk වෙබ් අඩවියට පිවිසීමෙන් අදාළ තොරතුරු ලබාගත හැකියි.
