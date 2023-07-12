fbpx

අත්‍යවශ්‍ය භාණ්ඩ 300 ක ආනයන සීමා ලිහිල් කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 12, 2023 15:19

අත්‍යවශ්‍ය භාණ්ඩ 300 ක ආනයන සීමා ලිහිල් කෙරේ

අත්‍යවශ්‍ය භාණ්ඩ 300 ක ආනයන සීමා ලිහිල් කිරීමට පියවර ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය රංජිත් සියඹලාපිටිය මහතා ට්විටර් පණිවුඩයක් නිකුත් කරමින් මේ බව සදහන් කළා.

ඒ අනුව ලබන සතියේ එම සීමා ඉවත් කිරීමට නියමිත බව වාර්තා වනවා.
ජුනි 09වැනිදා සිට බලපැවැත්වෙන පරිදි ඉලෙක්ට්‍රොනික උපකරණ, සනීපාරක්ෂක උපකරණ සහ ආහාර ද්‍රව්‍ය ඇතුළු තවත් භාණ්ඩ 300ක ආනයන සීමාවන් රජය විසින් ලිහිල් කෙරෙනු ඇති.

 

 

