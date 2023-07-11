fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

උසස් පෙළ නොවැම්බර් 27 වනදා සිට

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජූලි 11, 2023 17:56

උසස් පෙළ නොවැම්බර් 27 වනදා සිට

Related Articles

2023 උසස් පෙළ විභාගය නොවැම්බර් 27 වනදා සිට දෙසැම්බර් 21වනදා දක්වා පැවැත්වීමට තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

අමාත්‍ය සුසිල් ප්‍රේමජයන්ත මහතා සඳහන් කළේ ඊට අවශ්‍ය කටයුතු මේ වන විටත් සම්පාදනය කෙරෙමින් පවතින බවයි.

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජූලි 11, 2023 17:56

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

උතුරු පළාතේ කිරි ගොවීන්ට වාසියක්

උතුරු පළාතේ කිරි ගොවීන්ට වාසියක්

කැලේ පැලක සිට පොල් ගස් නැග දරු පවුලක් රකින මල් බණ්ඩාර

කැලේ පැලක සිට පොල් ගස් නැග දරු පවුලක් රකින මල් බණ්ඩාර

අද රන් මිල

අද රන් මිල

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ වර්ධනයක්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ වර්ධනයක්

ලෝක බැංකුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 250ක්

ලෝක බැංකුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 250ක්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award හිමි කරගත් වනිඳු

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award හිමි කරගත් වනිඳු

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටයිකොන්ඩෝ කණ්ඩායම තරගාවලියක් සඳහා දකුණු කොරියාවට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටයිකොන්ඩෝ කණ්ඩායම තරගාවලියක් සඳහා දකුණු කොරියාවට

ළඟදීම T10 තරගාවලියක්

ළඟදීම T10 තරගාවලියක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට විශිෂ්ට ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට විශිෂ්ට ජයක්

නෙදර්ලන්තයට ලකුණු 234ක ඉලක්කයක්

නෙදර්ලන්තයට ලකුණු 234ක ඉලක්කයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ගතින් වියපත් වුණත් සිතින් තරුණ විජේදාස ඉස්කෝලෙ මහත්තයා

ගතින් වියපත් වුණත් සිතින් තරුණ විජේදාස ඉස්කෝලෙ මහත්තයා

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

අපූරු මගුල

අපූරු මගුල

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.