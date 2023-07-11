fbpx

සරම්ප රෝගී දරුවන්ගේ ඉහළ යාමක්

සරම්ප රෝගී දරුවන්ගේ ඉහළ යාමක්

සරම්ප රෝගී දරුවන්ගේ ඉහළ යාමක් වාර්තා වන බැවින් ප්‍රතිශක්තිකරණ එන්නත් ලබාගැනීමට වැඩි අවදානය යොමුකරන ලෙස විශේෂඥ වෛද්‍ය දීපාල් පෙරේරා මහතා ඉල්ලා සිටිනවා.

 

