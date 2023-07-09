fbpx

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

ITN News Editor
ජූලි 9, 2023

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම , ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සමග ටෙස්ට් තරඟ දෙකකින් යුතු තරගාවලියක් සදහා අද දින උදෑසන කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණියා .
පකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් සහ නිලධාරීන් 27 දෙනෙකුගෙන් සමන්විත කණ්ඩායමක් මෙහිදී පැමිණ සිටියා.
ගාල්ල ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාංගණයේ දී සහ කොළඹ එස්.එස්.සී.ක්‍රිකට් පිටියේ දී මෙම ටෙස්ට් තරග දෙක පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතයි.
මොවුන් පිළිගැනීම සදහා ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබූ අතර , පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායමේ ආරක්ෂාව වෙනුවෙන් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ තුළ සහ ඉන් පිටත ප්‍රදේශයේ දැඩි ආරක්ෂාවක් යොදවා තිබුණා.
