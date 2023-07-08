fbpx

බදු ගෙවන්න මත්පැන් සමාගම්වලට සති දෙකක කාලයක්

ජූලි 8, 2023

සුරාබදු දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට මෙතෙක් බදු නොගෙවා ඇති මත්පැන් සමාගම්වලට බදු ගෙවීම් සදහා සති දෙකක කාලයක් ලබා දුන් බව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය රංජිත් සියඹලාපිටිය මහතා පවසනවා.

