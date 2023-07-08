fbpx

වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්‍රදේශ රළු වෙයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 8, 2023 13:03

හලාවත සිට කොළඹ සහ ගාල්ල හරහා මාතර දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇති වේ.
සුළං නිරිත දෙසින් හමා එන අතර සුළගේ වේගය පැ.කි.මී. (20-30) පමණ වනවා.
හම්බන්තොට සිට පොතුවිල් දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල සුළගේ වේගය විටින් විට පැ.කි.මී. (40-50) ක් පමණ දක්වා වැඩි විය හැක.
හම්බන්තොට සිට පොතුවිල් දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශ විටින් විට තරමක් රළු වේ.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇති වන විට එම මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල තාවකාලිකව තද සුළං ඇති විය හැකි අතර එවිට එම මුහුදු ප්රදේශ තාවකාලිකව ඉතා රළු විය හැක.
