දේශබන්දු තෙන්නකෝන්ගේ විදෙස් ගමන් තහනම ඉවතට

By ITN News Editor ජූලි 7, 2023 15:26

ජ්‍යේෂ්ඨ නියෝජ්‍ය පොලිස්පති දේශබන්දු තෙන්නකෝන් මහතාට එරෙහිව පනවා තිබු විදෙස් ගමන් තහනම ඉවත් කර තිබෙනවා.

කොළඹ කොටුව මහෙස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණය විසින් අදාළ නියෝගය ලබා දී ඇත.

 

 

