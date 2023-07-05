fbpx

ෆ්‍රයිඩ් රයිස් සහ කොත්තු මිල පහළට

ෆ්‍රයිඩ් රයිස් සහ කොත්තු මිල පහළට

ගෑස්මිල පහළ දැමීමේ වාසිය ජනතාවට ලබාදෙමින් ෆ්‍රයිඩ් රයිස් සහ කොත්තු මිල 10 %කින් අඩු කරන බව ආපනශාලා හිමියන්ගේ සංගමය පවසනවා.

 

