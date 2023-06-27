fbpx

කැලණිවැලි දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බාධා

ජූනි 27, 2023

කැලණිවැලි දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බාධා

කොටා පාර දුම්රිය ස්ථානය ආසන්නයේ දුම්රියක් පීලි පැනීමකට ලක්ව තිබෙනවා.

මේ හේතුවෙන් කැලණිවැලි දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනයට බාධා එල්ලවී ඇති බවයි දුම්රිය දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව පවසන්නේ

