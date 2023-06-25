අල්ලස් ලබා ගත් නගර සභා නිලධාරීන් දෙදෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 25, 2023 06:12

අල්ලස් ලබා ගත් නගර සභා නිලධාරීන් දෙදෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

Related Articles

සීතාවකපුර නගර සභාවේ වැඩ බලන ලේකම් සහ ආදායම් පරීක්ෂකවරයා අල්ලස් හෝ දූෂණ චෝදනා විමර්ශන කොමිෂන් සභාවේ නිලධාරීන් විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ඒ, එම නිලධාරීන් දෙදෙනා පුද්ගලයෙකුගෙන් ලක්ෂ 4ක මුදලක් අල්ලස් ලෙස ලබා ගැනීමේදීයි.
සීතාවකපුර නගර සභාව තුළදී ඔවුන් විසින් එම අල්ලස් මුදල ලබා ගත් බවයි අල්ලස් හෝ දූෂණ චෝදනා විමර්ශන කොමිෂන් සභාව පැවසුවේ.
අවිස්සාවේල්ල බස් නැවතුම්පළේ නව වෙළඳ සංකීර්ණයේ කඩ කාමරයකට අදාළ බදු ගිවිසුම කඩිනමින් අලුත් කර දීමට අදාළ නිලධාරීන් තමන්ගෙන් එම මුදල ඉල්ලා සිටි බවට පුද්ගලයෙකු විසින් අල්ලස් හෝ දූෂණ චෝදනා විමර්ශන කොමිෂන් සභාව පැමිණිලි කර තිබුණා.
ඒ අනුව, අදාළ මුදල නිලධාරීන් දෙදෙනා ලබා ගන්නා අවස්ථවේ අත්අඩංගුවට තිබෙනවා.
සැකකරුවන් කොළඹ මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණය වෙත ඉදිරිපත් කරන බවයි අල්ලස් හෝ දූෂණ චෝදනා විමර්ශන කොමිෂන් සභාව වැඩිදුරටත් පැවසුවේ.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 25, 2023 06:12