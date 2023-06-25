fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

දිවයිනේ නිරිත දිග කොටසේ වැසි තත්වයේ තරමක වැඩි වීමක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 25, 2023 05:47

දිවයිනේ නිරිත දිග කොටසේ වැසි තත්වයේ තරමක වැඩි වීමක්

Related Articles

අද සහ හෙට  දිනවලදී දිවයිනේ නිරිත දිග කොටසේ වැසි තත්වයේ තරමක වැඩි වීමක් අපේක්ෂා කරයි.
බස්නාහිර සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් මහනුවර, නුවරඑළිය, ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවේ. බස්නාහිර පළාතෙත් ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් ඇතැම් ස්ථානවලට මි.මි.50 වැඩි තරමක තද වැසි ද ඇතිවිය හැක.
වයඹ පලාතේ වැසි වාර කිහිපයක් ඇති වේ.
ඌව පළාතේත් අම්පාර සහ මඩකළපුව දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් සවස් කාලයේදී හෝ රාත්රී කාලයේදී ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවිය හැ
ක.
මධ්යම කඳුකරයේ බටහිර බෑවුම් ප්රදේශවලත්, උතුරු-මැද පළාතේත් පුත්තලම, හම්බන්තොට සහ ත්රිකුණාමලය දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට හමන පැ.කි.මී. (40-45) ක පමණ තරමක තද සුළං ඇතිවිය හැක.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමග ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 25, 2023 05:47

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කටාර් ගුවන් සේවය ගුවන් ගමන් ගැන ගත් තීරණය

කටාර් ගුවන් සේවය ගුවන් ගමන් ගැන ගත් තීරණය

‍රාජ්‍ය පාලනයේ තිරසර ඩිජිටල් සංවර්තනයට අවශ්‍ය ධාරිතා ප්‍රවර්ධන මූලෝපාය ක්‍රියාත්මක කෙරේ

‍රාජ්‍ය පාලනයේ තිරසර ඩිජිටල් සංවර්තනයට අවශ්‍ය ධාරිතා ප්‍රවර්ධන මූලෝපාය ක්‍රියාත්මක කෙරේ

කෘෂි ඇමති වහාම ඉල්ලූ නිර්දේශ

කෘෂි ඇමති වහාම ඉල්ලූ නිර්දේශ

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

මහජන සම්පත ජය king ලොතරැයි ටිකට් පත වෙළඳපොළට

මහජන සම්පත ජය king ලොතරැයි ටිකට් පත වෙළඳපොළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

සිම්බාබ්වේ කණ්ඩායමට ලකුණු 35ක ජයක්

සිම්බාබ්වේ කණ්ඩායමට ලකුණු 35ක ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට කඩුලු 10ක විශිෂ්ට ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට කඩුලු 10ක විශිෂ්ට ජයක්

Kyle Phillipට තාවකාලික තරඟ තහනමක්

Kyle Phillipට තාවකාලික තරඟ තහනමක්

ජාතික මහා ක්‍රීඩා උළෙල සාර්ථක කර ගැනීමට උපරිමයෙන් ක්‍රියා කරනවා

ජාතික මහා ක්‍රීඩා උළෙල සාර්ථක කර ගැනීමට උපරිමයෙන් ක්‍රියා කරනවා

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ලකුණු 99ක ඉලක්කයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ලකුණු 99ක ඉලක්කයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

අපූරු මගුල

අපූරු මගුල

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

යුද්ධය පාදක කරගනිමින් නිම වුණු සිතුවම්

යුද්ධය පාදක කරගනිමින් නිම වුණු සිතුවම්

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.