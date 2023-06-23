fbpx

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

ජූනි 23, 2023

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

එක්දින ලෝක කුසලාන තරගාවලියට සුදුසුකම් ලබා ගැනීමේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාව හා ඕමානය අතර තරගයේ කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට හිමිව තිබෙනවා.

ඒ අනුව ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම පළමුවෙන් පන්දු රැකීමට තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

