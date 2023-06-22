fbpx

හරීන්ට අලුත් තනතුරක්

ජූනි 22, 2023

එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගේ ලෝක සංචාරක සංවිධානයේ දකුණු ආසියා කොමිසමේ උප සභාපතිවරුන් දෙදෙනාගෙන් එක් අයෙකු ලෙස මෙරට සංචාරක අමාත්‍ය හරීන් ප්‍රනාන්දු මහතා පත්කර තිබෙනවා

ඒ, 2023 සිට 2025 දක්වා කාලයසීමාව සඳහා යි..

