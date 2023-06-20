fbpx

හජ් උත්සවය ජුනි 29

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 20, 2023 08:24

හජ් උත්සවය ජුනි 29

මෙවර හජ් උත්සවය සමරන දිනය පිළිබඳව කොළඹ මහ පල්ලිය නිවේදනය කර තිබෙනවා.

එහි දැක්වෙන්නේ 2023 ජුනි 29 වන දින හජ් උත්සවය සමරන බවය.

උත්සවයට අදාල නව සද දැකීමත් සමගම මෙම තීරණය ගෙන ඇත.

