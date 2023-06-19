ලෝක බැංකුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 700ක් ?

ලබන සතියේදී ශ්‍රී ලංකාව වෙනුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 700ක අරමුදලක් ලෝක බැංකුව විසින් අනුමත කිරීමට නියමිත බව රොයිටර්ස් පුවත් සේවය වාර්තා කර තිබෙනවා.

“COLOMBO, June 19 (Reuters) – The World Bank is likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its next board meeting on June 28, sources told Reuters, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit island nation since an IMF deal in March.

The economy of the country of 22 million is expected to shrink 2% this year before returning to growth next year, the government estimates, following last year’s record contraction of 7.8% after foreign exchange reserves hit record lows.”