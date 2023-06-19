fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ලෝක බැංකුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 700ක් ?

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජූනි 19, 2023 17:34

ලෝක බැංකුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 700ක් ?

Related Articles

ලබන සතියේදී ශ්‍රී ලංකාව වෙනුවෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 700ක අරමුදලක් ලෝක බැංකුව විසින් අනුමත කිරීමට නියමිත බව රොයිටර්ස් පුවත් සේවය වාර්තා කර තිබෙනවා.

 

“COLOMBO, June 19 (Reuters) – The World Bank is likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its next board meeting on June 28, sources told Reuters, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit island nation since an IMF deal in March.

The economy of the country of 22 million is expected to shrink 2% this year before returning to growth next year, the government estimates, following last year’s record contraction of 7.8% after foreign exchange reserves hit record lows.”

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජූනි 19, 2023 17:34

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

මහජන සම්පත ජය king ලොතරැයි ටිකට් පත වෙළඳපොළට

මහජන සම්පත ජය king ලොතරැයි ටිකට් පත වෙළඳපොළට

දේශීය ණය ප්‍රශස්තිකරණ ක්‍රියාවලිය තවමත් අවසන් නැහැ – ශෙහාන් සේමසිංහ

දේශීය ණය ප්‍රශස්තිකරණ ක්‍රියාවලිය තවමත් අවසන් නැහැ – ශෙහාන් සේමසිංහ

කරුංකාවලට හොඳ කලක් යන ලකුණු

කරුංකාවලට හොඳ කලක් යන ලකුණු

විදේශ රැකියා ක්ෂේත්‍රයේදී ඊශ්‍රායලය ලබාදෙන සහාය ඇමති මනූෂ අගයයි

විදේශ රැකියා ක්ෂේත්‍රයේදී ඊශ්‍රායලය ලබාදෙන සහාය ඇමති මනූෂ අගයයි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලියට සුදුසුකම් ලැබීමේ වටයේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සහභාගි වන පළමු තරගය අද

ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලියට සුදුසුකම් ලැබීමේ වටයේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සහභාගි වන පළමු තරගය අද

බටහිර ඉන්දීය කොදෙව් කණ්ඩායමට ලකුණු 39ක ජයක්

බටහිර ඉන්දීය කොදෙව් කණ්ඩායමට ලකුණු 39ක ජයක්

LPL තරග කාලසටහන නිවේදනය කෙරේ

LPL තරග කාලසටහන නිවේදනය කෙරේ

කාසියේ වාසිය සිම්බාබ්වේ කණ්ඩායමට

කාසියේ වාසිය සිම්බාබ්වේ කණ්ඩායමට

එක්දින ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියට සුදුසුකම් ලබාගැනීමේ තරඟාවලිය අදයි

එක්දින ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියට සුදුසුකම් ලබාගැනීමේ තරඟාවලිය අදයි

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

යුද්ධය පාදක කරගනිමින් නිම වුණු සිතුවම්

යුද්ධය පාදක කරගනිමින් නිම වුණු සිතුවම්

කෑන්ස් සිනමා උළෙලේ ජූරි සභාවකට ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සිනමාකරුවෙක්

කෑන්ස් සිනමා උළෙලේ ජූරි සභාවකට ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සිනමාකරුවෙක්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.