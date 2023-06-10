fbpx

ගාලුපාරේ විශේෂ රථවාහන සැලැස්මක්

හික්කඩුව තෙල්වත්ත , රත්පත් රජමහාවිහාරයේ 46 මිහිදු මහාපෙරහැර අද  සවස 2 ට ආරම්භ කිරිමට සියලු කටයුතු සංවිධානය කර තිබෙන බව පෙරහැර කමිටුව පවසනවා.
තෙල්වත්ත මංසන්දියේ සිට සීනිගම දක්වා පෙරහැර ගමන්ගන්නා කාලය තුල ගාලුපාරේ විශේෂ රථවාහන සැලැස්මක් යොදා තිබෙනවා.
ගාල්ල දෙසට ගමන්ගන්නා රථවාහාන සවස දේකේ සිට කහාව මංසන්ධියෙන් මීටියාගොඩ දක්වා හරවා අලුත්වල මංසන්ධිය හරහා හික්කඩුව සහා කුමාරකන්ද ට යැවීමට කටයුතු කෙරෙනවා.
පොලීසිය ඉල්ලා සිටින්නේ පෙරහැර ගමන් කරන කාලය තුල තෙල්වත්ත සහා සීනිගම දක්වා කොටස රථ වහන තදබදයක් ඇතිවන බැවින් හැකිතරම් විකල්ප මාර්ග භාවිතාකරන ලෙසයි.
