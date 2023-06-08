fbpx

අනුරාධපුර පූජා නගරයේ ඇලක තිබී කාන්තා මළ සිරුරක් හමු වෙයි

ITN News Editor
ජූනි 8, 2023

අනුරාධපුර පූජා නගරයේ පිහිටි හාල්පානු ඇලේ තිබියදී කාන්තා මළ සිරුරක් පොලීසිය විසින් සොයාගෙන තිබෙනවා.

අනුරාධපුර කොහොඹ ගස් හංදිය ප්‍රදේශය හරහා ගලාබසින හාල්පානු ඇලේ ඇති මෙම කාන්තා මළ සිරුර දින පහක් පමණ පරණ වන බවත් එම කාන්තාවගේ සිරුර මේ වන විට දිය වෙමින් පවතින බවත් පොලීසිය පවසනවා.
මෙම කාන්තාවගේ අනන්‍යතාවය මෙතෙක් තහවුරු කරගෙන නැති අතර මෙම මරණය සම්බන්ධයෙන් පශ්චාත් මරණ පරීක්ෂණය සිදුකිරීමට නියමිතයි.
මෙම ප්‍රදේශයේ දැඩි දුගඳක් පැවතීම හේතුවෙන් එම හාල්පානු ඇල ප්‍රදේශයේ වගා කටයුතු වල නියුතු ගොවි මහතෙකු විසින් විපරම් කර ඇති අතර එහිදී මෙම මළ සිරුර දැක තිබේ.
අනතුරුව එම ගොවි මහතා ප්‍රදේශවාසීන් ද දැනුවත් කර මේ පිළිබඳව අනුරාධපුර පොලීසිය දැනුවත් කර ඇත
