පළාත් කිහිපයකට විටින් විට වැසි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 8, 2023 05:40

බස්නාහිර සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවේ.
සබරගමුව පළාතේත් ගාල්ල, මාතර සහ කළුතර දිස්ත්රික්කවල ඇතැම් ස්ථාන වලට මි.මි. 75ට වැඩි තරමක තද වැසි ද ඇතිවිය හැක.
වයඹ පළාතේ වැසි වාර කිහිපයක් ඇතිවේ.
ඌව සහ මධ්යම පළාත්වලත් අම්පාර සහ මඩකළපුව දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් සවස් කාලයේදී හෝ රාත්රී කාලයේදී තැනින් තැන වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇති වේ.
උතුරු සහ උතුරු-මැද පළාත්වලත් හම්බන්තොට, පුත්තලම සහ ත්රිකුණාමලය දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට හමන පැ.කි.මී. (40-45) ක පමණ තද සුළං ඇතිවිය හැක.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමග ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
