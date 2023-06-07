fbpx

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායමට පහසු ජයක්

ITN News Editor
ITN News Editor ජූනි 7, 2023

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායමට පහසු ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සහ ඇෆ්ගනිස්තානය අතර පැවති තෙවැනි සහ අවසාන එක්දින ජාත්‍යන්තර තරගය කඩුලු 9කින් ජයගැනීමට ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම සමත් වුනා.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 7, 2023 13:52

