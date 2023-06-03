fbpx

ලාෆ්ස් ගෑස් මිලත් සංශෝධනය කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූනි 3, 2023 19:07

ලාෆ්ස් ගෑස් මිල ද සංශෝධනය කිරීමට බලාපොරොත්තු වන බව එම සමාගම පවසනවා.

එම සමාගම පැවසුවේ මිල සංශෝධනය සිදුවන ආකාරය ඉදිරියේදී ප්‍රකාශයට පත් කරන බවයි.

