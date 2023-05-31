fbpx

යූරියා මිල අඩුකෙරේ

මැයි 31, 2023

යූරියා මිල අඩුකෙරේ

යූරියා මිල අඩුකිරීමට පියවර ගන්නා බව කෘෂිකර්ම අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා පවසනවා.

ඒ අනුව ජූනි 15 වනදා සිට යූරියා කිලෝ 50 මිටියක් රුපියල් 9,000කට ගොවීන්ට ලබාගත හැකි බවයි ඒ මහතා සඳහන් කළේ.

