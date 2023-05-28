fbpx

බොරැල්ලෙන් සොරා ගත් ගිනි අවිය බත්තරමුල්ලෙන් හමු වෙයි

බොරැල්ලෙන් සොරා ගත් ගිනි අවිය බත්තරමුල්ලෙන් හමු වෙයි

විදේශ රටක නිෂ්පාදිත ස්වයංක්‍රීය පිස්තෝල වර්ගයේ  ගිනි අවියක් සහ ජීව උණ්ඩ අටක් සමඟ  පුද්ගලයකු  දෙමටගොඩ කැටවර මුල්ල ප්‍රදේශයේදී අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් බව දෙමටගොඩ පොලීසිය පවසනවා.
පුද්ගලයකු ගිනි අවියක් විකිණීම සඳහා ගැනුම්කරු වෙකු සොයන බවට දෙමටගොඩ පොලිසියේ ස්ථානාධිපති ප්‍රධාන පොලිස් පරීක්ෂක කපිල බණ්ඩාර මහතාට ලද තොරතුරක් අනුවයි සැකකරු අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙන්නේ.
සැකකරු දෙමටගොඩ කැටවරමුල්ල ප්‍රදේශයේදී  අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමෙන් අනතුරුව ගිනි අවිය සම්බන්ධයෙන් ප්‍රශ්න කිරීමේ දී එය බත්තරමුල්ල  සහෝදරියගේ ඉඳිකරමින් පවතින දෙමහල් නිවසේ  උඩුමහලේ සඟවා ඇති බවට තොරතුරු අනාවරණය කිරීමෙන් අනතුරුව සැකකරු කැටුව  එහි ගිය පොලිස් කණ්ඩායමක් විසින් ගිනි අවිය සොයා ගත් බව පොලීසිය පවසනවා.
අනතුරුව සැකකරුට ගිනි අවිය ලද ආකාරය සම්බන්ධයෙන් ප්‍රශ්න කිරීමේදී බොරැල්ලෙ ව්‍යාපාරික නිවසක මිට මාස 3 කට පමණ ඉහතදී කුළී වැඩ වල නිරත වෙමින් සිටියදී එහි තිබී සොරාගත්  අනාවරණය වූ බව පොලිස් නිලධාරියකු පැවැසීය.
ව්‍යාපාරිකයා ඒ සම්බන්ධයෙන් බොරැල්ල පොලීසියේ ද පැමිණිල්ලක් සිදුකර ඇතැයි ද මෙම ගිනි අවියට බලපත්‍ර තිබෙන බවත් සදහන්.
30 හැවිරිදි සැකකරු  අලුත්කඩේ අධිකරණය වෙත ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි.
