චොකලට් වර්ග ඇතුළු රසකැවිලි තොගයක් වටලයි

චොකලට් වර්ග ඇතුළු රසකැවිලි තොගයක් වටලයි

ආනයනකරුගේ තොරතුරු නොමැති විදෙස් රටවල නිෂ්පාදිත ලක්‍ෂ 50 ක පමණ වෙළදපොළ වටිනාකමක් ඇති චොක්ලට් වර්ග ඇතුළු රසකැවිලි තොගයක් මිගමුව මීරිගම පාරේ පාන්කඩ හංදිය ආසන්නයේ නිවසක ගබඩා කරතිබියදී පාරිභෝගික අධිකාරියේ නිලධාරීන් කණඩායමක් විසින් ඊයේ දින අත්අඩංගුවට  ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ගුවන් හමුදා බුද්ධි අංශයෙන් ලදතොරතුරකට අනුව පාරිභෝගික අධිකාරියේ ගම්පහ කාර්යාලයේ නිලධාරීන් විසින් මෙම වැටලීම සිදුකළ අතර භාණ්ඩ තොගය ගබඩා කර මුද්‍රා තබා සැකකරු බැදුම්කරයක් මතමුදාහැර කටයුතු කළා .
වසර 10 ක පමණ කාලයක සිට කොළඹ ව්‍යාපාරික ස්ථානවලින් මෙම භාණ්ඩ තොග වශයෙන් ගෙනවිත් කඩවලට බෙදාහරිනබවත් තමන් ළග හොරබඩු නොමැතිබවත්  වැටලීම් කරන නිලධාරීන්ට අවශ්‍යනම් මෙම බඩු මිලදීගත් කොළඹ කඩ පෙන්විය හැකිබවත් සැකකරු මාධ්‍ය වෙත  ප්‍රකාශයක් ලබාදෙමින් පැවසුවා.
