ශ්‍රී ලංකා මලල ක්‍රීඩක සංගමයට නව ලේකම්වරයෙක්

මැයි 25, 2023

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මලල ක්‍රීඩක සංගමයේ නව ලේකම්වරයා ලෙස සමන් කුමාර ගුණවර්ධන මහතා තේරී පත්වී තිබෙනවා.

අද (25) පැවති එම සංගමයේ මහ සභා රැස්වීමේදීයි ඔහුව තෝරා පත් කර තිබෙන්නේ

