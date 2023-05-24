fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ජනක ඉවත් කෙරෙන යෝජනාව පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ

hasiniek
By hasiniek මැයි 24, 2023 11:09

ජනක ඉවත් කෙරෙන යෝජනාව පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ

Related Articles

ජනක රත්නායක මහතා මහජන උපයෝගීතා කොමිෂන් සභාවේ සභාපති ධුරයෙන් ඉවත් කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් වන යෝජනාව පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරුණා.

hasiniek
By hasiniek මැයි 24, 2023 11:09

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

මහ බැංකුවෙන් වාණිජ බැංකුවලට දැනුම්දීමක්

මහ බැංකුවෙන් වාණිජ බැංකුවලට දැනුම්දීමක්

බොර තෙල් මිල අඩු වෙයි

බොර තෙල් මිල අඩු වෙයි

ඩයලොග් – එයාර්ටෙල් මෙරට මෙහෙයුම් ඒකාබද්ධ කිරීමේ මුලික එකඟතාවට

ඩයලොග් – එයාර්ටෙල් මෙරට මෙහෙයුම් ඒකාබද්ධ කිරීමේ මුලික එකඟතාවට

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් අවසන් මහා තරගයට

චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් අවසන් මහා තරගයට

එක් දින තරගාවලියක් සඳහා ඇෆ්ගනිස්තාන ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

එක් දින තරගාවලියක් සඳහා ඇෆ්ගනිස්තාන ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

ක්‍රිකට් ලෝක කුසලානයට සුදුසුකම් ලැබීමේ තරගාවලියේදී ශ්‍රී ලංකාව බී කාණ්ඩයට

ක්‍රිකට් ලෝක කුසලානයට සුදුසුකම් ලැබීමේ තරගාවලියේදී ශ්‍රී ලංකාව බී කාණ්ඩයට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපති ලෙස ශම්මි නැවතත් පත් වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපති ලෙස ශම්මි නැවතත් පත් වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ නිලවරණය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ නිලවරණය අද

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

ලොව මිලෙන් අධිකම අයිස්ක්‍රීම් වර්ගය

යුද්ධය පාදක කරගනිමින් නිම වුණු සිතුවම්

යුද්ධය පාදක කරගනිමින් නිම වුණු සිතුවම්

කෑන්ස් සිනමා උළෙලේ ජූරි සභාවකට ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සිනමාකරුවෙක්

කෑන්ස් සිනමා උළෙලේ ජූරි සභාවකට ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සිනමාකරුවෙක්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.