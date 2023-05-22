fbpx

බිස්කට් ගණන් බස්සයි

මැයි 22, 2023

බිස්කට් ගණන් බස්සයි

බිස්කට් මිල අද(22) සිට 8% ක් සහ 15% ක ප්‍රමාණයකින් මිල අඩු කිරීමට බිස්කට් නිශ්පාදන සමාගම් තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ අනුව සංශෝධිත නව මිල ගණන් යටතේ බිස්කට් වෙළඳපොලට නිකුත් කිරීම ආරම්භ කර ඇති බවත් ඔවුන් පවසනවා.

