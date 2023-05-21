fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

වැලිකඩ පොලිසියේ නිලධාරින් කිහිපදෙනෙකුගේ වැඩ තහනම් කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 21, 2023 19:35

වැලිකඩ පොලිසියේ නිලධාරින් කිහිපදෙනෙකුගේ වැඩ තහනම් කෙරේ

Related Articles

වැලිකඩ පොලිසියේ දී ප්‍රකාශ සටහන් කර ගන්නා අතර තුර රෝගාතුරව රෝහල්ගත කළ සැකකාරියක මිය යාමේ සිද්ධිය සම්බන්ධයෙන් පොලිස් පරික්ෂකවරයෙකු ඇතුළු සිව් දෙනෙකුගේ වැඩ තහනම් කිර තිබෙනවා.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 21, 2023 19:35

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

මහ බැංකුවෙන් වාණිජ බැංකුවලට දැනුම්දීමක්

මහ බැංකුවෙන් වාණිජ බැංකුවලට දැනුම්දීමක්

බොර තෙල් මිල අඩු වෙයි

බොර තෙල් මිල අඩු වෙයි

ඩයලොග් – එයාර්ටෙල් මෙරට මෙහෙයුම් ඒකාබද්ධ කිරීමේ මුලික එකඟතාවට

ඩයලොග් – එයාර්ටෙල් මෙරට මෙහෙයුම් ඒකාබද්ධ කිරීමේ මුලික එකඟතාවට

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපති ලෙස ශම්මි නැවතත් පත් වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපති ලෙස ශම්මි නැවතත් පත් වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ නිලවරණය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ නිලවරණය අද

ධනුෂ්කට දැමූ චෝදනා හතරෙන් තුනක්ම ඉල්ලා අස්කර ගනී

ධනුෂ්කට දැමූ චෝදනා හතරෙන් තුනක්ම ඉල්ලා අස්කර ගනී

ධනුෂ්ක ගුණතිලකට එරෙහි චෝදනා කිහිපයක් ඉවතට

ධනුෂ්ක ගුණතිලකට එරෙහි චෝදනා කිහිපයක් ඉවතට

ලෝක කුසලාන සුදුසුකම් ලබාගැනීමේ තරඟ‍යට ශ්‍රී ලංකා මූලික සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

ලෝක කුසලාන සුදුසුකම් ලබාගැනීමේ තරඟ‍යට ශ්‍රී ලංකා මූලික සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

කෑන්ස් සිනමා උළෙලේ ජූරි සභාවකට ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සිනමාකරුවෙක්

කෑන්ස් සිනමා උළෙලේ ජූරි සභාවකට ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සිනමාකරුවෙක්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.