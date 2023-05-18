fbpx

කොවිඩ් ආසාදිතයින් 11ක්

By hasiniek මැයි 18, 2023 20:16

අද (18) දිනයේ කොවිඩ් ආසාදිතයින් 11 දෙනෙකු වාර්තා වූ බව රජයේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව නිවේදනය කරනවා..

ඒ අනුව, මේ දක්වා වාර්තා වූ කොවිඩ් ආසාදිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 672333ක් බවයි එම නිවේදනයේ දැක්වෙන්නේ.

 

