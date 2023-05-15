fbpx

මීමුරේ දිය නෑමට ගිය පුද්ගලයෙකු අතුරුදන්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 15, 2023 10:10

මීමුරේ ප්‍රදේශයේ දිය නෑමට ගිය පුද්ගලයෙකු දියේ ගිලී අතුරුදන්වී තිබෙනවා.

ඊයේ (14) සවස් කාලයේදී මහියංගණය ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 37 හැවිරිදි පුද්ගලයෙකු මෙලෙස අතුරුදන්ව ඇති බවයි පොලිසිය පවසන්නේ.

