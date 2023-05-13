fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

“මොඛා” චණ්ඩ සුළි කුණාටුව හෙට දිවයිනෙන් ඉවතට යන ලකුණු

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 13, 2023 06:30

“මොඛා” චණ්ඩ සුළි කුණාටුව හෙට දිවයිනෙන් ඉවතට යන ලකුණු

Related Articles

මධ්යම බෙංගාල බොක්ක මුහුදු ප්රදේශයේ පවතින “මොඛා” ඉතා චණ්ඩ සුළි කුණාටුව මැයි 12 දින පැය 23:30 වනවිට 15.10N සහ 88.80E ආසන්නයේ කේන්ද්රගත වී පැවතිණි.
එම පද්ධතිය උතුරට බරව ඊසාන දෙසට ගමන් කරමින් තවදුරටත් වර්ධනය විය හැකි අතර මෙම පද්ධතිය මැයි 14 වන දින දහවල් පමණ ගිනිකොනදිග බංගලාදේශය සහ උතුරු මියන්මාර වෙරළ තීරය හරහා ගමන් කිරීමට ඉඩ ඇත.
උතුරු අක්ෂාංශ 05 – 20 ත් සහ නැගෙනහිර දේශාංශ 82 – 100 ත් අතර මුහුදු ප්රදේශයට නැවත දැනුම්දෙන තුරු යාත්රා නොකරන ලෙස නාවික සහ බහුදින ධීවර ප්රජාවන්ට දැනුම්දෙනු ලැබේ.
ගාල්ල සිට මාතර සහ හම්බන්තොට හරහා පොතුවිල් දක්වා සහ හලාවත සිට පුත්තලම, මන්නාරම, මුලතිවු සහ කන්කසන්තුරය හරහා ත්රිකුණාමලය දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල යාත්රා කිරීම අවදානම් බැවින් ඒ පිළිබඳව අවධානයෙන් කටයුතු කරන ලෙස ධීවර හා නාවික ප්රජාවගෙන් ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
කාලගුණ විද්යා දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව මගින් මේ සම්බන්ධව නිකුත් කරන ඉදිරි නිවේදන පිළිබඳ සිය අවධානය යොමු කරන ලෙස ධීවර හා නාවික ප්රජාවගෙන් ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
වැසි තත්ත්වය:
දිවයින වටා වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශ වල විටින් විට වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇති වේ.
සුළඟ:
දිවයින වටා වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල සුළං නිරිත දෙසින් හමා එන අතර සුළගේ වේගය පැ.කි.මී. (30-40) පමණ වේ. ගාල්ල සිට මාතර සහ හම්බන්තොට හරහා පොතුවිල් දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල සහ හලාවත සිට පුත්තලම, මන්නාරම, මුලතිවු සහ කන්කසන්තුරය හරහා ත්රිකුණාමලය දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල සුළගේ වේගය විටින් විට පැ.කි.මී. (55-60) දක්වා වැඩි විය හැක.
මුහුදේ ස්වභාවය:
ගාල්ල සිට මාතර සහ හම්බන්තොට හරහා පොතුවිල් දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශ සහ හලාවත සිට පුත්තලම, මන්නාරම, මුලතිවු සහ කන්කසන්තුරය හරහා ත්රිකුණාමලය දක්වා වෙරළට ඔබ්බෙන් වන මුහුදු ප්රදේශ රළු වේ. දිවයින වටා වන සෙසු මුහුදු ප්රදේශ තරමක් රළු වේ.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇති වන විට එම මුහුදු ප්රදේශවල තාවකාලිකව තද සුළං ඇති විය හැකි අතර එවිට එම මුහුදු ප්රදේශ තාවකාලිකව ඉතා රළු විය හැක.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 13, 2023 06:30

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඩයලොග් – එයාර්ටෙල් මෙරට මෙහෙයුම් ඒකාබද්ධ කිරීමේ මුලික එකඟතාවට

ඩයලොග් – එයාර්ටෙල් මෙරට මෙහෙයුම් ඒකාබද්ධ කිරීමේ මුලික එකඟතාවට

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

බංග්ලාදේශට එරෙහි T 20 තරගයේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

බංග්ලාදේශට එරෙහි T 20 තරගයේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

“ICC යට අපි ගරු කරනවා සේම අපේ රටේ නීතියට ද ගරු කරන්න” – අමාත්‍ය රොෂාන් රණසිංහ

“ICC යට අපි ගරු කරනවා සේම අපේ රටේ නීතියට ද ගරු කරන්න” – අමාත්‍ය රොෂාන් රණසිංහ

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ නැගී එන යොවුන් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායමක් ජපානයේ සංචාරයක

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ නැගී එන යොවුන් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායමක් ජපානයේ සංචාරයක

ජාත්‍යන්තර දක්ෂතා දැක්වූ ක්‍රීඩිකාවන් තුන් දෙනෙකු දිවයිනට

ජාත්‍යන්තර දක්ෂතා දැක්වූ ක්‍රීඩිකාවන් තුන් දෙනෙකු දිවයිනට

ICC උප සභාපති දිවයිනට

ICC උප සභාපති දිවයිනට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.