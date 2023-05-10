fbpx

ඩෙංගු පරදවා මී උණ ඉහළට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 10, 2023 12:01

ඩෙංගු පරදවා මී උණ ඉහළට

ඩෙංගු මරණ අනුපාතයට වඩා මී උණ මරණ අනුපාතය වැඩි බව සෞඛ්‍ය අංශ පෙන්වා දෙනවා.

එහෙත් මී උණ වළක්වා ගැනීමට අවශ්‍ය ක්‍රියාමාර්ග ගන්නේ නම් රෝග ව්‍යාප්තිය පාලනය කළ හැකි බවයි වෛද්‍යවරුන් පෙන්වා දෙන්නේ.

 

 

