වනජීවි නිලධාරීන්ට රාජකාරිය තුළ සිදු වන අනතුරුවලදී වන්දි ගෙවීමේ යෝජනාවක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 6, 2023 15:02

සිය දිවි දෙවෙනිකොට රාජකාරි කරන වනජීවී නිලධාරීන් වෙනුවෙන් ඔවුන්ට රාජකාරිය තුළ සිදුවන අනතුරු සහ ජීවිතය අවසන්වීම් වෙනුවෙන් වන්දි ලබාදීම සඳහා අවශ්‍ය පියවර ගෙන ඇති බවත්, ඒ සඳහා වන කැබිනට් පත්‍රිකාව මේ වනවිට සකස් කර ඇති බවත්, වනජීවී සහ වන සම්පත් සංරක්ෂණ අමාත්‍ය නීතීඥ පවිත්‍රා දේවි වන්නිආරච්චි මහත්මිය පවසනවා.
අමාත්‍යවරිය මේ බව පැවසුවේ පසුගියදා ගිරිතලේ වනජීවී පුහුණු හා පර්යේෂණ සඳහා වන ආයතනයක් විවෘත කිරීමේ අවස්ථාවට එක්වෙමිනි.
සිය දිවිය දෙවැනිකොට රාජකාරිකරන නිලධාරීන්ට ඔවුන්ගේ රාජකාරිය වෙනුවෙන් සහතිකයක් ලැබිය යුතු බවත්, එම නිලධාරීන්ගේ කැපකිරීමට අගයක් ලැබිය යුතු බවත් ඇය ප්‍රකාශ කළාය.
තමන් අමාත්‍යධුරය ලබාගෙන මාස තුනකට ආසන්න කාලයක් තුළ වනජීවී දෙපාර්තමේන්තු නිලධාරීන්ගේ අභ්‍යන්තර ගැටලු රාශියක් විසඳීමට කටයුතු කළ බවත්, එම නිලධාරීන් තෘප්තියෙන් සිය රාජකාරි නොකරන්නේ නම් ආයතනය පවත්වාගෙන යාමට නොහැකි බවත් අමාත්‍යවරිය වැඩිදුරටත් පෙන්වා දුන්නාය.
