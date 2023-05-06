fbpx

වෙසක් සැරසිලි ආනයනය නතර කිරීමත් සමඟ අපිට විශාල මුදලක් ඉතිරි වෙයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මැයි 6, 2023 11:20

වෙසක් සැරසිලි ඇතුළු සැරසිලි මෙරටට ආනයනය කිරීම නතර කිරීමත් සමග රුපියල්මිලියන 900ක මුදලක් රටට ඉතිරිවූබව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය රංජිත් සියඹලාපිටිය මහතා පවසනවා.

