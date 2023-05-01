fbpx

JVP මැයි දින පෙළපාළිය ඇරඹෙයි

By hasiniek මැයි 1, 2023 15:39

JVP මැයි දින පෙළපාළිය ඇරඹෙයි

ජනතා විමුක්ති පෙරමුණේ මෙවර මැයි දින පෙළපාලිය මීට ටික වේලාවකට පෙර කොළඹ BRC පිටියෙන් ආරම්භවුණා.

ජනතා විමුක්ති පෙරමුණේ මෙවර මැයි දින රැලිය කොළඹ විහාර මහාදේවී උද්‍යානය ඉදිරිපිටදී පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතයි.

 

hasiniek
By hasiniek මැයි 1, 2023 15:39

