fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ප්‍රබල අකුණු පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 30, 2023 14:47

ප්‍රබල අකුණු පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනක්

Related Articles

කාලගුණවිද්‍යා දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් ප්‍රබල අකුණු පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

අද (30) පස්වරු 1.30 සිට රාත්‍රී 11.00 තෙක් එම නිවේදනය වලංගු වේ.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 30, 2023 14:47

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

ඉහළ ගිය විදේශ ප්‍රේෂණ

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

බදු ආදායම රුපියල් මිලියන තුන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

නාලන්දා විද්‍යාලයට මිලියනයක් වටිනා බොක්සින් උපකරණ කට්ටල පරිත්‍යාගයක්

නාලන්දා විද්‍යාලයට මිලියනයක් වටිනා බොක්සින් උපකරණ කට්ටල පරිත්‍යාගයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පදක්කම් දෙකක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පදක්කම් දෙකක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ඉනිමක ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ඉනිමක ජයක්

ප්‍රභාත් ජයසූරියගෙන් ලෝක වාර්තාවක්

ප්‍රභාත් ජයසූරියගෙන් ලෝක වාර්තාවක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – අයර්ලන්ත දෙවන ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගයේ හතරවන දිනය අදයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – අයර්ලන්ත දෙවන ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගයේ හතරවන දිනය අදයි

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.