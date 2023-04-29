ඩිජිටල් ආර්ථිකය සහ තාක්ෂණික භාවිතය පිළිබඳ සංවාදයක්

තොරතුරු තාක්ෂණ ක්ෂේත්රයේ වර්ධනය සහ ඩිජිටල්කරණය සමඟ ලෝකය අවතීර්ණ වී තිබෙන, සිව්වන හා පස්වන කාර්මික විප්ලවය හෙවත් INDUSTRY 4.0 සහ 5.0 තත්වයට මෙරට කර්මාන්තවල දැනට පවතින තාක්ෂණික මට්ටමේ සිට ළඟා කරවමින් , ඒ හරහා ඩිජිටල් ආර්ථිකයක් දක්වා රට මෙහෙය වීමට අවශ්ය තාක්ෂණික භාවිතය ඵලදායි හා කාර්යක්ෂමව යොදා ගැනීමට අවශ්ය මංපෙත් විවර කරගැනීම වෙනුවෙන් අනෙකුත් රාජ්ය හා පෞද්ගලික ආයතන සමග කටයුතු කරමින් සිටින කර්මාන්ත අමාත්යංශය ඒ පිළිබඳව වූ සංකථනයක් කර්මාන්ත අමාත්යංශ පරිශ්රයේදී සිදුකෙරිණි.
මෙම අවස්ථාවට කර්මාන්ත අමාත්යංශ ලේකම් තිලකා ජයසුන්දර , අතිරේක ලේකම් චමින්ද පතිරාජ ඇතුළු අමාත්යංශය නිළධාරින් , සම්පත් දායකයින් ලෙස සංඛ ලක්ෂිත බණ්ඩාර ඇතුළු සම්භාවනීයන් රැසක් එක්වූහ.
