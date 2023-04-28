fbpx

IMF ගිවිසුම වැඩි ඡන්දයෙන් සම්මතයි

ජාත්‍යන්තර මූල්‍ය අරමුදල සමග ශ්‍රී ලංකාව එළඹි ගිවිසුම සම්බන්ධයෙන් දින තුනක් පැවති විවාදය අවසානයේ වැඩි ඡන්දයෙන් එම යෝජනාව සම්මත වුණා.

ඒ අනුව ඊට පක්ෂව ඡන්ද 120 ක් සහ විරුද්ධව ඡන්ද 25ක් හිමිවිය.

 

