අප්‍රේල් 25, 2023 13:06

වැඩි කළ ඉන්ධන කෝටාව අඩු කරන්නේ නැහැ – BREAKING NEWS

උත්සව සමය හේතුවෙන් ඉහළ දැමූ ඉන්ධන කෝටාව නැවත දැනුම් දෙන තුරු නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ සම්බන්ධයෙන් විදුලි බල සහ බලශක්ති අමාත්‍යංශය නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර  .

 

By hasiniek අප්‍රේල් 25, 2023 13:06

