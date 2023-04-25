fbpx

රට රැකියාවට ගොස් ආ අයට සුබ පණිවුඩයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 25, 2023 12:06

විදේශ ගතව සිට මෙරටට පැමිණ සිටින පුද්ගලයන්ට නැවත ව්‍යාපාර ආරම්භ කිරීමට අඩු සහන පොළියට ණය මුදලක් ලබා දීමට තීරණය කර ඇති බව අමාත්‍ය මනූෂ නානායක්කාර මහතා අද පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ දී ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

 

 

 

