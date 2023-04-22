මුස්ලිම් බැතිමතුන් සතුටින් සමරන රාමසාන් උත්සවය අදයි

By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 22, 2023 05:55

ඉස්‌ලාම් බැතිමතුන් මහත් හරසරින් සමරන රාමසාන් දිනය අදට යෙදී ඇත.

ඉස්ලාම් බැතිමතුන් මාසයක පමණ කාලයක් උපවාසයේ නිරතවීමෙන් අනතුරුව එළඹෙන රාමසාන් උත්සවය ඔවුන්ගේ උත්සව අතර වැදගත්ම අවස්ථාවක් ලෙස සැලකෙයි.

ලෝකවාසී ඉස්‌ලාම් බැතිමතුන් විසින් සමානාත්මතාවයේ දිනය හෙවත් ඊදුල් ෆිතර් උත්සවය සමරන අතර රාමසාන් උත්සවය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවාසී ඉස්ලාම් බැතිමතුන් විසින් හරසරින් සමරනු ලබයි.

