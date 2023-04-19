fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

දරුවෙකුට මරු කැඳවූ රිය අනතුර

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 19, 2023 12:17

දරුවෙකුට මරු කැඳවූ රිය අනතුර

Related Articles

රිය අනතුරකින් 11 හැවිරිදි දරුවෙකු මියගොස් තිබෙනවා.

කුලියාපිටිය මොරගනේ විදුහලේ දරුවෙකුයි මෙලෙස අනතුරට ලක්වුණේ.

පාසල නිමවී නිවස වෙත පැමිණ වෙළෙඳසැලකට යාමට පාර මාරුවෙද්දී ඔහු ලොරියකට යටවී තිබෙනවා.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 19, 2023 12:17

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අයර්ලන්ත පළමු ඉනිම ලකුණු 143 කට සීමා වේ – ප්‍රභාත් ජයසූරිය කඩුලු 07 යි

අයර්ලන්ත පළමු ඉනිම ලකුණු 143 කට සීමා වේ – ප්‍රභාත් ජයසූරිය කඩුලු 07 යි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සිය පළමු ඉනිම අත්හිටුවයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සිය පළමු ඉනිම අත්හිටුවයි

අයර්ලන්ත – ශ්‍රී ලංකා පළමු ටෙස්ට් තරගයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

අයර්ලන්ත – ශ්‍රී ලංකා පළමු ටෙස්ට් තරගයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

මුරලි ගේ ජීවන කතාව සහිත 800 චිත්‍රපටයේ පෝස්ටරය නිකුත් වෙයි

මුරලි ගේ ජීවන කතාව සහිත 800 චිත්‍රපටයේ පෝස්ටරය නිකුත් වෙයි

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.