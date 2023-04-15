fbpx

හෙට දිනයේ පෞද්ගලික බස් රථ 50%ක් ධාවනයට සූදානම්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 15, 2023 16:09

පෞද්ගලික බස් රථ 20%ක් පමණ අද දිනයේ ධාවනය කෙරුණු අතර හෙට දිනයේදී බස්රථ 50%ක් පමණ ධාවනය කිරීමට කටයුතු යොදා ඇති බව පෞද්ගලික බස්රථ හිමියන්ගේ සංගමයේ සභාපති ගැමුණු විජේරත්න මහතා පවසනවා.

 

 

 

