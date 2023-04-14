fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

අගමැතිතුමාගේ අලුත් අවුරුදු පණිවුඩය

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 14, 2023 11:46

අගමැතිතුමාගේ අලුත් අවුරුදු පණිවුඩය

Related Articles

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 14, 2023 11:46

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා රග්බි ක්‍රීඩාවට පනවා ඇති තහනම ඉවත් කෙරේ

ශ්‍රී ලංකා රග්බි ක්‍රීඩාවට පනවා ඇති තහනම ඉවත් කෙරේ

චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් පරදා රාජස්තාන් රෝයල්ස් ජයගනී

චෙන්නායි සුපර් කිංග්ස් පරදා රාජස්තාන් රෝයල්ස් ජයගනී

අයර්ලන්තය සමඟ ක්‍රීඩා කරන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

අයර්ලන්තය සමඟ ක්‍රීඩා කරන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාවේ උන්නතිය වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණ කමිටුව පිහිටුවීමට පියවරගත්තා

ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාවේ උන්නතිය වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණ කමිටුව පිහිටුවීමට පියවරගත්තා

අයර්ලන්ත ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

අයර්ලන්ත ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.