fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

අවුරුද්දට හොර මත්පැන් පෙරලා – සැකකරුවකු අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 13, 2023 10:38

අවුරුද්දට හොර මත්පැන් පෙරලා – සැකකරුවකු අත්අඩංගුවට

Related Articles

අවුරුද්ද ඉලක්ක කර මහා පරිමාණයෙන් මත්පැන් පෙරීමේ මධ්‍යස්ථානයක් වැටලීමට ගම්පහ කොට්ඨාස අපරාධ විමර්ශන ඒකකය නිලධාරීන්ට හැකි වුණා.
ඒ මිනුවන්ගොඩ ප්‍රදේශයේදී.
මෙම මහා පරිමාණ මත්පැන් පෙරීමේ මධ්‍යස්ථානය මිනුවන්ගොඩ කලවාන ප්‍රදේශයේ නිවසක පවත්වාගෙන ගොස් ඇති අතර පොලීසිය වටලන අවස්ථාවේ දී බැරල් 25ක නිෂ්පාදනය කරමින් පැවැති නීති විරෝධී මත්පැන් විනාශ කරනු ලැබුවා.
මෙහි නිපදවන මත්පැන් කොළඹ ආශ්‍රිත ප්‍රදේශ වලට බෙදාහරින  බවටයි තොරතුරු ලැබී ඇත්තේ.
අලුත් අවුරුද්දේ දින දෙකක් මත්පැන් හල් වසා තබන හෙයින්  එම දිනවල මෙම නීති විරෝධී මත්පැන් අලෙවි කිරීම මොවුන්ගේ සැලසුම වී තිබෙනවා.
වටලන අවස්ථාවේ එක් සැකකරුවකු අත්අඩංගුවට පත්වූ අතර උපකරණ සහ මොහු මිනුවන්ගොඩ අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 13, 2023 10:38

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අයර්ලන්තය සමඟ ක්‍රීඩා කරන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

අයර්ලන්තය සමඟ ක්‍රීඩා කරන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාවේ උන්නතිය වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණ කමිටුව පිහිටුවීමට පියවරගත්තා

ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාවේ උන්නතිය වෙනුවෙන් තාක්ෂණ කමිටුව පිහිටුවීමට පියවරගත්තා

අයර්ලන්ත ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

අයර්ලන්ත ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

සන්රයිසස් හයිද්‍රාබාද් පරදා ලක්නව් සුපර් ජෑන්ස් ජය ගනී

සන්රයිසස් හයිද්‍රාබාද් පරදා ලක්නව් සුපර් ජෑන්ස් ජය ගනී

නවසීලන්තයට තියුණු ජයක්

නවසීලන්තයට තියුණු ජයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.