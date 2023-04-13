කැස්බෑව – පිටකොටුව බස් රථ වර්ජනයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 13, 2023 07:57

මාර්ග අංක 120 කැස්බෑව පිටකොටුව සියලුම පෞද්ගලික බස් රථ අද 13 ධාවනයෙන්  වැළකී  වර්ජනයේ නිරත වන බව එම සංගමයේ සභාපති  තුසිත රාජපක්ෂ මහතා ප්‍රකාශ කළා.
මාර්ගස්ථ මගී ප්‍රවාහන අධිකාරියෙන්  නව බස් රථයකට බලපත්‍රයක් ලබා දීමට විරෝධය පළ කරමිනුයි මෙලෙස වර්ජනය ආරම්භ කර තිබෙන්නේ.
කැස්බෑව පිටකොටුව දක්වා ධාවනය වන බස්රථ 71 ක් එකක් තිබෙන බවත් එයින් බස්රථ 10 සෑම දිනකම නිවාඩු ලබාදී ඇති බවත් පවසන සභාපති වරයා 2000 වසරෙහිදී අධිකරණ ලද නියෝගයක් අනුව නව බස්රථ මාර්ග අංක 120 කැස්බෑව පිටකොටුව  දක්වා ධාවනයේ යෙදීමට නොහැකි බවත් ප්‍රකාශ කළා.
ඊට අමතරව කැස්බෑව බස් රථ නැවතුම් පොලේ මාර්ගස්ථ මගී ප්‍රවාහන අධිකාරියේ  රාජ්‍ය නිලධාරීන් දෙදෙනාට ද නිවාඩු ලබාදී ඇති බවත් හෙතෙම වැඩිදුරටත්  පැවසුවා.
