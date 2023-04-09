fbpx

භාණ්ඩවල මිල අඩුවීමේ වාසිය පාරිභෝගිකයන්ට ලබා දෙන්න

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 9, 2023 18:16

භාණ්ඩවල මිල අඩුවීමේ වාසිය පාරිභෝගිකයන්ට ලබා දෙන්න

ආපනශාලා හිමියන්ගේ සංගමය අද මාධ්‍ය හමුවක් කැදවා තිබුණා. ආහාර සම්බන්ධයෙන් අණ පනත් ක්‍රියාත්මක නොවන්නේ මන්දැයි ඔවුන් මෙහිදී ප්‍රශ්න කළා.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අප්‍රේල් 9, 2023 18:16

බදු පැහැරහරින්නන් ගැන ඔත්තු දෙන අයට සල්ලි

අද ඩොලරයේ අගය

පොලී අනුපාත ගැන මහ බැංකුව තීරණයක් ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකා මහ බැංකු පනත් කෙටුම්පත ගැන මහා බැංකු අධිපතිගෙන් දේශනයක්

සංචාරකයින් 100,000ක් පෙබරවාරියේ මෙරටට ඇවිත්

අයර්ලන්ත ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

සන්රයිසස් හයිද්‍රාබාද් පරදා ලක්නව් සුපර් ජෑන්ස් ජය ගනී

නවසීලන්තයට තියුණු ජයක්

කල්කටා නයිට් ඩයිඩර්ස් හා රොයල් චැලේන්ජස්  බැංගලෝ අතර තරගය අද

වෙඩි තැබීමේ තරඟාවලියේ ශුරතාව නාවික හමුදාවට

විකසිත යෞවනයේ තේමා ගීතය “සහෝ” එළි දකී

“ඉන්දිගෝ මං දිගේ” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

සිනමාභිමාන 2023 චිත්‍රපට දැක්ම මහනුවරදී ඇරඹෙයි

‘එයා දැන් බැඳලා’ ජනතා සම්මානයට පාත්‍ර වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකේය නම බැබලවූ නිරූපණ ශිල්පිනී සඳලි දිවයිනට

