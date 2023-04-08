fbpx

ලොතරැයි මණ්ඩලයට ඉතිහාසයේ ප්‍රථම වතාවට රුපියල් බිලියන 3 ක ලාභයක්

ITN News Editor
අප්‍රේල් 8, 2023

ලොතරැයි මණ්ඩලය ඉතිහාසයේ ප්‍රථම වතාවට රුපියල් බිලියන 3 ක ලාභයක් වාර්තා කිරීමට හැකි වූ බව ජාතික ලොතරැයි මණ්ඩලය සභාපති අජිත් ගුණරත්න මහතා පවසනවා.
කෝවිඩ් වසංගතය හමුවේ රට තුළ උද්ගත වූ ආර්ථික සහ දේශපාලන අභියෝග යටතේ රටේ පෞද්ගලික හා රාජ්‍ය අංශ දැඩි බලපෑමට ලක්ව තිබූ බව පැවසූ සහාපතිවරයා එයට නොබියව මුහුණ දෙමින් ජාතික ලොතරැයි මණ්ඩලය තම අරමුණු මනා කළමණාකාරීත්වයකින් යුතුව ඉටුකරගත් බව පැවසුවේය.
ජාතික ලොතරැයි මණ්ඩලය අලුත් වී ඇති බවත් ඉදිරියේ දී නව මුහුණුවරකින් DLB ලෙස නව සන්නාම නාමය යටතේ කටයුතු කරන බවත් ඒ මහතා පැවසීය.
ඒ මහතා මෙලෙස අදහස් ප්‍රකාශ කර සිටියේ ඊයේ ( 7) මහනුවර දිස්ත්‍රික් ලේකම් කාර්යාලයේ පැවති සංවර්ධන ලොතරැයියෙන් බිහිවූ ජයග්‍රහයකයින් සඳහා මූල්‍ය චෙක්පත් ප්‍රධාන උත්සවයකට සහභාගි වෙමිනි.
මහනුවර ,මාතලේ ,කෑගල්ල ,කුරුණෑගල යන දිස්ත්‍රික්ක නියෝජනය කරමින් එම දිස්ත්‍රික්කවල ලොතරැයිපත් ජයග්‍රාහි දසලක්ෂපතියන් 14 දෙනෙකුට හා එම ටිකට් පත් අලෙවි කළ අලෙවි නියෝජිතයින් හට මූල්‍යමය චෙක්පත් මෙහිදී ප්‍රධාන කෙරිණි.
ඒ හා සමගාමීව ලොතරැයි මණ්ඩලයේ අලෙවි නියෝජිතයන් හට ජීවිත රක්ෂණාවරණ ලබාදීම ද මෙහිදී සිදුවිය.
